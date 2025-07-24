San Pedro Garza García Again Safest City in Mexico

San Pedro News - San Pedro Garza García has once again claimed its place as the safest city in Mexico, according to results released this Thursday by the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU) from INEGI. The latest figures show that only 11 percent of residents reported feeling unsafe during the…

San Pedro News - San Pedro Garza García has once again claimed its place as the safest city in Mexico, according to results released this Thursday by the National Urban Public Security Survey (ENSU) from INEGI. The latest figures show that only 11 percent of residents reported feeling unsafe during the second quarter of 2025. This rate is sharply below the national average of 63.2 percent.

Mayor Mauricio Fernández credited the result to a hands‑on approach. He said his administration’s mix of focused strategy, community outreach, and consistent presence has strengthened public trust. Under his leadership, local security teams have stepped up neighborhood patrols. They have also worked closely with families to address concerns before they escalate.

The ENSU covers perceptions of safety in 90 cities. It serves as one of the main tools to evaluate public security policies. It asks residents whether they feel safe walking alone at night in their neighborhood. San Pedro’s 11 percent figure benchmarks it far ahead of other major municipalities.

San Pedro Garza García Safest City in Mexico

This achievement marks a sharp reversal from the end of the Miguel Treviño administration. In late 2022, various criminal incidents dented public confidence. San Pedro fell out of the top ten safest cities, dropping to 12th place. Furthermore, its perception of security plunged by 37 percent at that time. A notable decline began in the third quarter of 2023 when the city slid from first to third place. From then on, a series of violent events caused its ranking to tumble until it left the top tier completely.

Targeted crime‑prevention measures

In contrast, the new administration has pushed forward targeted crime‑prevention measures. Fernández’s team expanded neighborhood watch programs and invested in community policing. They also rolled out workshops in schools and senior centers. These workshops taught residents how to recognize and report suspicious behavior. According to officials, these efforts have paid off in more reports of minor infractions being logged early. Instead of being ignored, they are addressed before they escalate.

City hall data also show that response times for emergency calls have improved by almost 20 percent since early 2024. Local officers now use real‑time analytics to anticipate crime hotspots and deploy units where they can best deter trouble. Neighbors report feeling a stronger sense of safety when they see uniforms on local streets, rather than in patrol cars.

Analysts note that perception does not always match crime rates, but in San Pedro’s case both indicators align. Official figures show a modest drop in petty theft and vandalism, while violent crime numbers have held steady at historic lows. Experts say maintaining both low crime rates and positive public perception requires ongoing dialogue and transparency.

Moving forward, the mayor’s office plans to sustain investments in street lighting, expand surveillance camera networks, and deepen community engagement programs. Fernández pledged to keep safety at the forefront of every initiative. As the city looks ahead, residents appear more confident than ever that San Pedro Garza García will remain the safest city in Mexico.

