San Pedro Garza García launched a major infrastructure project on July 21, 2025, to modernize its public lighting system. The municipal government announced it will replace 2,500 aging streetlights with high‑efficiency LED fixtures, starting in the San Pedro 400 neighborhood and extending to all sectors by October.

Mayor Ana Castillo explained the upgrade will cut energy consumption by up to 60 percent and reduce maintenance costs for the city. “This LED conversion not only brightens our streets but also trims the municipal energy bill and lowers our carbon footprint,” she said during a press event at City Hall.

Contractors from IluminaTech, the winning bidder, began removing old sodium‑vapor lamps this morning on Avenida Lázaro Cárdenas. Each new fixture features smart controls, enabling remote dimming and real‑time fault detection. Public Works Director Javier Morales noted the system’s integrated sensors can alert crews when a lamp fails, cutting response times from days to hours.

San Pedro LED upgrade boosts safety and savings

Residents in San Pedro 400 welcomed the visible improvements. “I drive home late, and these streets used to be pitch‑black,” said local teacher María López. “Now I feel safer walking my kids to the bus stop.”

Funding for the MXN 40 million project comes from the municipal budget, supplemented by energy‑savings rebates negotiated with the state utility. City officials estimate the LEDs will pay for themselves within five years through reduced electricity and repair expenses.

By adopting cutting‑edge lighting, San Pedro strengthens its image as a forward‑thinking municipality. Officials plan public dashboards to track energy savings in real time and hope neighboring cities will replicate the model.