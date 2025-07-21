San Pedro Woman Strangled Found in Storm Drain

San Pedro Woman Strangled Found in Storm Drain

July 21, 2025
On July 18, 2025, maintenance workers clearing debris from a storm‑drain channel in Fuentes del Valle, San Pedro Garza García, discovered the body of an unidentified woman. Initial assessments suggested no visible trauma, but a detailed forensic examination released on July 21 determined that she died of asphyxia by strangulation, indicating foul play.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN