San Pedro Woman Strangled Found in Storm Drain

On July 18, 2025, maintenance workers clearing debris from a storm‑drain channel in Fuentes del Valle, San Pedro Garza García, discovered the body of an unidentified woman. Initial assessments suggested no visible trauma, but a detailed forensic examination released on July 21 determined that she died of asphyxia by strangulation, indicating foul play.

Local authorities say the victim was found face down in a pluvial‑drain chamber along Avenida Morones Prieto, with her head and chest submerged in a shallow flow of water leading to the Río Santa Catarina. A young passerby filming a social‑media video first noticed her body and immediately alerted emergency services.

The Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office activated its homicide unit upon receiving the initial report. Investigators processed the scene, photographing the chute and mapping drag marks, then transported the remains to the regional forensics institute. There, pathologists confirmed strangulation as the cause of death and ruled out accidental drowning.

So far, the woman remains unidentified. Authorities describe her as approximately 35 years old, of slender build and fair complexion. She wore blue denim jeans, a light‑colored blouse, and white tennis shoes at the time of her death. No personal documents or identifying items were found at the scene.

Police Chief Roberto Luna emphasized the importance of community cooperation. “We need any dash‑cam or door‑bell footage from July 17–18 near Morones Prieto,” he said. “Even minor details could lead us to her identity and to those responsible.” A confidential tip line has been established, and callers may remain anonymous.

The San Pedro Municipal Police have increased patrols along the Río Santa Catarina corridor and adjacent neighborhoods. Officers also canvassed homes and businesses within a one‑kilometer radius to gather witness statements and check surveillance cameras. Early inquiries focus on identifying vehicles or individuals seen in the area the night before the discovery.

Local civil‑society groups criticized the initial lack of lighting and maintenance in the storm‑drain zones. In response, city officials announced plans to install temporary flood‑safe lighting and improve drainage‑chamber access covers to prevent unauthorized entry. Public Works Director Mariana Reyes stated these measures aim to protect both pedestrians and potential crime scenes.

This case marks San Pedro’s second unresolved death in storm‑drain channels this year. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity around open‑access drainage areas. The prosecutor’s office expects to release a composite sketch once forensic artists complete further analysis of the victim’s facial features.

As the investigation continues, the public is reminded that any information, no matter how small, can prove crucial. Authorities have pledged daily updates until the culprit is apprehended and the victim’s identity is confirmed.