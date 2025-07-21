Body Found in Río Santa Catarina Mobilizes Police

Santa Catarina, Nuevo León - On July 21, 2025, forensic teams and police converged on the banks of the Río Santa Catarina after a laborer discovered a body near the Puente del Papa overpass. The grim find has set off a comprehensive investigation by the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office.…

Santa Catarina, Nuevo León - On July 21, 2025, forensic teams and police converged on the banks of the Río Santa Catarina after a laborer discovered a body near the Puente del Papa overpass. The grim find has set off a comprehensive investigation by the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office.

Witnesses report that around 9 a.m., a construction worker performing routine maintenance spotted what appeared to be a motionless figure amid debris. He alerted emergency services, and within twenty minutes, patrol cars and forensics vans lined the riverbank.

State Prosecutor Ana Villalobos confirmed the victim is an adult male, likely in his late twenties, with signs of blunt‑force trauma. “Our initial examination indicates foul play,” she said. “We are treating this as a homicide.” The body was transported to the forensics institute for an autopsy.

Authorities cordoned off a one‑kilometer perimeter of the riverbed. Detectives interviewed nearby residents and reviewed security footage from the overpass. Early leads suggest the victim may have been transported by vehicle after dark and left under cover of rainwater runoff.

Local resident Jorge Hernández said security cameras at a nearby laundromat might have captured a suspicious SUV. “We saw a dark vehicle stop twice last night,” he said. “It slowed right where they found the body.” Investigators are seeking those recordings.

The Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office urges anyone with information to contact their tip line. They’ve already issued subpoenas for mobile‑phone records in the area between July 20 and July 21.

Police Chief Ricardo Salas stressed that riverbeds, while dry most of the year, have become hotspots for dumping evidence. “Criminals think the terrain gives them cover,” he said. “But with modern forensics, we can reconstruct events even in open spaces.”

Santa Catarina body found raises safety concerns

Neighborhood Watch groups pledged extra patrols along the riverbank until the case is solved. A community meeting is scheduled for July 23 to discuss safety measures and install new flood‑safe lighting.

This incident marks the third suspicious death along the Río Santa Catarina corridor this year. State officials plan to deploy additional drones and mobile patrols to deter future crimes. Meanwhile, the public awaits updates as forensic teams work to identify the victim and break the case wide open.