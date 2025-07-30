Tamaulipas industrial growth

Tamaulipas industrial output grows 6.3 percent in mid-2025 report

July 29, 2025
Tamaulipas, Mexico - Tamaulipas recorded a 6.3 percent increase in industrial activity for the first half of 2025, according to a state economic report released on July 29. The figures reflect a robust performance across the state’s manufacturing, energy, and export sectors, positioning the region among the national leaders in…
