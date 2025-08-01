Wastewater treatment agreement in Tamaulipas moves forward

Tamaulipas, Mexico - Governor Américo Villarreal Anaya of Tamaulipas took a public step toward addressing the state’s water shortfall by signing a “Letter of Understanding” with Dutch Clean Tech, a Netherlands-based company, to begin studies and lay the groundwork for wastewater treatment and related water infrastructure projects. The ceremony brought together state officials and the company's leadership to formalize what Villarreal called urgent interventions to bring more potable water to communities across the state.

“We are in a hurry,” the governor said, emphasizing that these are “projects for the good of everyone . . .

