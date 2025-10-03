Cabo Navy rescue saves tourist smashed on rocky shore
Cabo Navy rescue evacuates a 28-year-old from rocks at Divorcio Beach in Cabo San Lucas after heavy surf; officials remind visitors there are no lifeguards and seas can turn deadly.
