Puerto Vallarta News

Cabo Navy rescue

Cabo Navy rescue saves tourist smashed on rocky shore

October 3, 2025
Cabo Navy rescue evacuates a 28-year-old from rocks at Divorcio Beach in Cabo San Lucas after heavy surf; officials remind visitors there are no lifeguards and seas can turn deadly.

