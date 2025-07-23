Families of the Disappeared Demand Action in Cabo San Lucas March

“Where are they, where are they, our children, where are they?”The cry echoed through the streets of Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday afternoon as dozens of people gathered to demand answers in the face of growing disappearances across Baja California Sur, highlighting their concerns about disappeared Cabo San Lucas. Around…

The cry echoed through the streets of Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday afternoon as dozens of people gathered to demand answers in the face of growing disappearances across Baja California Sur, highlighting their concerns about disappeared Cabo San Lucas.

Around 5:00 p.m., nearly 40 people, most of them relatives of the disappeared, assembled at the Pavilion of the Republic. From there, they marched along Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard, blocking traffic as they moved toward José María Morelos y Pavón Avenue, raising their voices with banners, photos, and pleas to the public.

Their message was clear: they want their loved ones back, and they want justice.

Disappeared in Cabo San Lucas: A Growing Crisis

According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO), 247 people were reported missing in Baja California Sur between January and June 2025—a stark 11.7% increase from the same period last year. The municipalities of Los Cabos and La Paz represent the majority of these cases, leaving many facing the crisis of disappeared Cabo San Lucas.

The victims come from all walks of life—students, workers, young women, and men with families. Among those named on banners during the protest were:

Xandro Jesús Torres Procopio

Alberto Cabanillas Guerrero

Alicia Dariana Avilés Villegas

Ángel de Jesús Valdés Acosta

Roberto Armando García Sánchez, whose case has drawn particular attention. García Sánchez vanished while delivering water in a company truck—an everyday job in the region that should never have ended in mystery.

Families carried search cards and posters, appealing for any information from the public and urging authorities to stop dragging their feet.

“The Police Do Not Protect Us”

While the government maintains that it is actively addressing the growing problem of disappearances, families say otherwise. Yet another expression of anger over the disappeared Cabo San Lucas was voiced during their protest.

“We do all the work,” said a representative from the Buscadas San José del Cabo collective in a live broadcast. “We investigate, we provide the evidence, and they throw it all away. All that’s left is for them to ask us to do the justice too.”

Protesters chanted, “They took them alive, we want them back alive,” and “The police do not protect us, the police make us disappear.”

Their words highlight a profound mistrust in the state’s institutions. Families searching for answers about the disappeared Cabo San Lucas have grown frustrated; for many families, the only support they have is each other and the grassroots collectives that have formed in response to government inaction.

Protest in a Tourist Paradise

The setting for this protest—a bustling tourist corridor known for luxury resorts and beach parties—adds a sharp contrast to the pain behind the demonstration.

Despite the rise in high-impact events like disappearances and violence, Los Cabos remains one of Mexico’s most visited tourist destinations. Earlier this week, the National Tourism Business Council (CNET) noted that such incidents have not yet impacted tourism arrivals. But the families marching through Cabo San Lucas say the cost of this silence is too high.

“The world comes here to enjoy themselves while we are searching for our children,” said one woman holding a sign with her son’s photo. “We’re invisible to them.”

A Call for Action

As the march concluded at the major intersection in central Cabo San Lucas, cars honked in frustration and solidarity. Some passersby paused to take photos. Others lowered their heads and kept walking.

For the families involved, though, this march was not about grabbing attention for a day—it was part of a much longer, painful journey.

They demand a system that works—not one that makes families responsible for investigation and justice. They want authorities to act—not just offer condolences and empty promises.

And above all, they want answers to the same question they’ve been asking for far too long:

Where are they? The lingering mystery behind disappeared Cabo San Lucas continues to haunt them.

