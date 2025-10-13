Los Cabos beach warning after cyclone prompts four day wait
Los Cabos beach warning after Priscilla’s rains. COEPRIS asks people to skip the ocean for four days as runoff and high surf raise health and safety risks in BCS.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California Sur » Los Cabos » Los Cabos beach warning after cyclone prompts four day wait
Los Cabos beach warning after Priscilla’s rains. COEPRIS asks people to skip the ocean for four days as runoff and high surf raise health and safety risks in BCS.