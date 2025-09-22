Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Los Cabos cleanup

Los Cabos turns out by the thousands for a dawn cleanup — here’s what changed on 12 blocks

September 22, 2025
0

More than 1,000 people joined a mass Los Cabos cleanup, tackling trash across 12 Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods as the city ramps up weekly drives.

Continue Reading

Submit a comment on this story through our new PVDN app

Related Posts

Los Cabos accessibility program

“Total accessibility” plan takes aim at Cabo’s biggest barrier to tourism

Los Cabos’ accessibility program is expanding after an IMDIS hotel diagnostic, pushing inclusive upgrades across...
0
Los Cabos consular

Los Cabos consular coordination aims to reassure US visitors

Los Cabos consular coordination is tightening safety ties with US officials to reassure residents and...
0
Constituyentes linear park

Constituyentes linear park adds 650 meters in Cabo San Lucas

FOIS starts a 650-meter second stage of the Constituyentes linear park in Cabo San Lucas...
0
Cabo firefighters aid heads to San Ignacio after heavy rains

Cabo firefighters aid heads to San Ignacio after heavy rains

Cabo firefighters aid will reach San Ignacio on Sept. 19 with tools to clear debris...
0