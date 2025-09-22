Los Cabos turns out by the thousands for a dawn cleanup — here’s what changed on 12 blocks
More than 1,000 people joined a mass Los Cabos cleanup, tackling trash across 12 Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods as the city ramps up weekly drives.
