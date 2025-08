Los Cabos, Baja California Sur - The municipality of Los Cabos has taken a major step to relieve traffic on the Transpeninsular Highway by agreeing to donate land for the Los Cabos Interurban Axis. The move aims to create a new route linking Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. This project promises to cut commute times and reduce congestion in urban zones. According...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter