anticorruption cameras oversight

Citizen body takes on anticorruption cameras oversight in BCS

Baja California Sur introduces anticorruption cameras oversight, enabling public monitoring of government surveillance activities.
hurricane Lorena

Hurricane Lorena Baja Sur brings life-threatening floods

Hurricane Lorena Baja Sur has intensified, bringing risks of flash flooding and dangerous surf. Stay...
Baja abalone ban

Baja abalone ban begins as seasonal closure protects a key fishery

The Baja abalone ban is now in effect to protect vulnerable blue and pink abalone...
Comondú homicides 2025

Comondú homicides 2025 now lead Baja California Sur

Comondú's homicide count escalates in 2025, revealing shocking violence trends that demand immediate attention from...