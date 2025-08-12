Governor says no to Sierra de la Laguna tourism project in BCS

Todos Santos, Baja California Sur – Baja California Sur’s governor, Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío, drew a hard line against new tourism development in Sierra de la Laguna. In an interview, he said flatly that his administration will not authorize projects in the protected range. He called the area “patrimony of the people of Baja California Sur.”

The stance follows days of speculation sparked by social media posts. Images showed a helicopter landing in the range’s “second valley” and chatter about a recent change of ownership in a local parcel. Castro acknowledged he lacked official details on those transactions, yet insisted any bid to turn private changes into tourist construction will be stopped.

Sierra de la Laguna tourism project

Sierra de la Laguna is a biosphere reserve spanning the municipalities of La Paz and Los Cabos. The federal government recognized it in 1994 because of its biodiversity and its role as a natural water catchment. Much of the region’s population depends on its aquifer recharge. That is the governor’s first argument: the range supplies life and livelihoods.

The federal agency that oversees protected areas, CONANP, weighed in as well. In a bulletin cited by the outlet, the commission said that a change in a property’s ownership should not alter how the biosphere is managed. That position narrows the path for any private push to frame a title transfer as a gateway to building.

A promise shaped by past fights

Castro linked his promise to earlier battles in the range. If the state confronted a mining proposal before, he said, it will confront whatever comes now. He did not name specific new promoters or lay out a legal strategy, but the tone was categorical. The message to investors was simple: do not expect permits in Sierra de la Laguna.

Environmental groups and residents have already raised their voices. They demanded clarity after the helicopter images circulated and asked for information on any title changes. Those same groups argued that if a development attempt appears, collective action will aim to block it. The governor’s comments meet that mood, even as he says he still seeks full facts.

Why Sierra de la Laguna matters

It is a federally protected biosphere since 1994 and a key water catchment for La Paz and Los Cabos. The range’s role in aquifer recharge underpins local supply, which is why the governor frames it as “patrimony” that requires strict protection.

What the state says it will do

Castro’s vow centers on permits. Without state approvals, a tourism project cannot advance. He stressed that, whatever the intentions behind a parcel sale or a helicopter drop, the bottom line will not change. The administration, he said, will protect the reserve and deny development.

He also signaled a second track: coordination with federal authorities. Because the biosphere’s rules are federal, the state must align with CONANP’s management program. By echoing the commission’s view on ownership changes, he tied his position to the existing framework rather than a new decree.

The open questions

Two gaps remain. First, the state still lacks official confirmation on who bought what and why. Second, the government did not detail immediate enforcement steps beyond the permit talk. Those blanks matter to residents who want to know whether inspectors will visit the site tied to the helicopter landing and what they will do there.

Still, the public signal is clear. The governor chose a categorical denial over a cautious wait-and-see. That may discourage speculative plays in a fragile corner of the peninsula. It also sets a political marker: any pro-development push in the Sierra is likely to face a unified front from state and federal offices.

What CONANP said

According to the outlet’s account of a CONANP bulletin, a change in private ownership “should not” affect management of the biosphere. That limits attempts to use title transfers as a wedge for construction.

The bottom line for developers and residents

If a promoter presents plans in Sierra de la Laguna, the governor says they will not pass. The administration frames the area as a water source and a public trust, not a new resort frontier. Residents who demanded answers now have a pledge in writing. The next step is whether enforcement visits follow the words—and whether the rumor mill cools.