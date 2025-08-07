Jaime Cantón made history as the First LGBTQ+ President of Baja California Congress after a unanimous vote on August 1. It sets a new standard for diversity and tolerance . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter
Home » Mexico News » Northwest » Baja California » Mexicali » First LGBT+ President of Baja California Congress Elected
Jaime Cantón made history as the First LGBTQ+ President of Baja California Congress after a unanimous vote on August 1. It sets a new standard for diversity and tolerance . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter