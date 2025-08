Rosarito, Baja California - Business leaders warned that tourism in Rosarito drops 20% due to extortion by state and federal police, a trend that is eroding the city’s appeal and putting pressure on hotels, small businesses, and the broader regional economy. The claim was made August 3, 2025, during a meeting between private-sector representatives and Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, when Roberto Lyle Fritch,...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter