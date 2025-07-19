Playas de Tijuana vendors bet on vacation season for sales recovery

Established and street vendors in Playas de Tijuana are looking to warmer days and the peak vacation season to recover from a steep drop in sales earlier this year. With work on the boardwalk temporarily paused and a stretch of cloudy weather keeping tourists at bay, many local businesses reported…

Established and street vendors in Playas de Tijuana are looking to warmer days and the peak vacation season to recover from a steep drop in sales earlier this year. With work on the boardwalk temporarily paused and a stretch of cloudy weather keeping tourists at bay, many local businesses reported declines of up to 80 percent. As summer heats up and families plan weekend trips, vendors say foot traffic is finally showing signs of life.

Playas de Tijuana vendors pin hopes on warmer weather

Teresa Ramírez, who runs a popular coffee shop just off the boardwalk, says recent sunny days have boosted her spirits—and her sales. “It’s been cloudy for a couple of days, but on others it’s already warmer, which always helps and encourages people to visit the beach,” she shared. “Hopefully they’ll come next weekend.”

Francisco Meza, an ice cream vendor, agrees that weather is the key driver of customers. “This week it was somewhat cloudy, and that might have prevented them from coming,” he said. “But during the hot season things are different, and sales of products like ice cream, beer, and seafood tend to be very high.”

Despite ongoing concerns about the boardwalk’s condition, established businesses say they’re stepping up service and product quality to keep visitors happy. “We’re making an effort to ensure people come and have a good experience. At the end of the day, the beaches remain a friendly gathering place for tourists,” said one shop owner.

Sales dip linked to boardwalk work

Many vendors attribute the worst of the slowdown to remodeling work that made access difficult. Beverage stand manager Berenice Andrade recalled a drop in sales of up to 80 percent at the height of construction. “People couldn’t walk along the boardwalk,” she explained. “Now it’s better than it was before, and we expect customer flow to increase in the coming weeks.”

Local vendor Jimena Salgado noted that recent visitors have mostly been families from Tijuana and nearby communities. “There are days when we do see more people, especially in the afternoon. That gives a little hope, especially for those who are local or live in the city,” she said.

As schools prepare to reopen next month, vendors are banking on a last push of vacation traffic. Improved weather forecasts and clearer paths along the shore should bring locals and out‑of‑town visitors back to Playas de Tijuana. For many small businesses, even a modest uptick in foot traffic could mark the difference between breaking even and returning to profit.

