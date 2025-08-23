Tijuana council approves family-focused measures
Tijuana family-focused measures advance after an extraordinary council session, from waiving towing fees for recovered stolen cars to tightening billboard rules and updating community centers.
Home » Mexico » Northwest » Baja California » Tijuana » Tijuana council approves family-focused measures
Tijuana family-focused measures advance after an extraordinary council session, from waiving towing fees for recovered stolen cars to tightening billboard rules and updating community centers.