Chihuahua City police seize 17 kilos of marijuana in Cerro de la Cruz

Chihuahua - Police in Chihuahua City arrested a man on July 29, 2025. They seized significant quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine during a raid on a residence in the Cerro de la Cruz neighborhood. The operation, known as the Chihuahua City drug seizure, resulted in the confiscation of 17.5 kilograms of marijuana and 22 grams of meth. Additionally, they found tools used for drug packaging.

The suspect, identified as Luis Ángel L. V., was detained at the scene and presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to a statement from the State Attorney General’s Office, the drugs were packaged for street-level distribution. Authorities also recovered several plastic bags, digital scales, and devices for compressing and sealing the narcotics.

The raid came as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle small-scale trafficking networks in urban areas of Chihuahua City. Local law enforcement has intensified patrols and surveillance in known hotspots. Such efforts are being fortified by multiple Chihuahua City drug seizure operations.

Police target neighborhood dealers in proactive push

Cerro de la Cruz is a densely populated area south of the city center. It is often flagged in crime data as a zone of concern for drug activity and property crimes. Officials say the operation was planned after community members submitted anonymous complaints about suspicious activity near the residence.

“This is part of a broader effort to push back against the local distribution of illegal substances,” said a spokesperson for the Chihuahua state police. “Chihuahua City drug seizure efforts have been crucial. We are responding directly to tips from residents who want safer streets.”

Law enforcement confirmed that the marijuana was stored in various forms—loose, pre-packed, and pressed. This indicates a structured sales operation. The methamphetamine was discovered in smaller quantities but was also ready for retail sale, according to forensics staff who cataloged the substances.

Legal proceedings and public impact

The suspect now faces formal charges related to the possession and distribution of illegal drugs. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention while the investigation continues. The raid is being hailed by city officials as another successful move in the campaign to reduce street-level trafficking in the capital.

The arrest and drug seizure come amid a regional surge in narcotics enforcement. Chihuahua City drug seizure operations have increased in 2025. This reflects the state's broader security plan and cooperation with federal anti-narcotics units.

Residents near the area where the bust took place expressed relief. They hope that visible police activity might discourage further criminal activity. Several locals told reporters that the house had long been suspected as a drug point. However, they feared speaking out.

Police are encouraging other neighborhoods to report illegal activity through official hotlines, assuring citizens that their identities will be protected.