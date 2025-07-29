Chihuahua City drug seizure

Chihuahua City police seize 17 kilos of marijuana in Cerro de la Cruz

July 29, 2025
Chihuahua - Police in Chihuahua City arrested a man on July 29, 2025. They seized significant quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine during a raid on a residence in the Cerro de la Cruz neighborhood. The operation, known as the Chihuahua City drug seizure, resulted in the confiscation of 17.5 kilograms…
