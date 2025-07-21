Sonora Prosecutors Arrest Couple Over Fraudulent Religious-Tourist Trip

July 21, 2025
The Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJES) has arrested Carlos Arturo and Cinthia Yadira for allegedly defrauding 37 people out of more than 570,000 pesos. The pair promised a religious‑tourist trip to Mexico City, including visits to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Cuernavaca and Puebla, for July 18–23, 2025, but never booked…
