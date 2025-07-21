Sonora Prosecutors Arrest Couple Over Fraudulent Religious-Tourist Trip

The Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJES) has arrested Carlos Arturo and Cinthia Yadira for allegedly defrauding 37 people out of more than 570,000 pesos. The pair promised a religious‑tourist trip to Mexico City, including visits to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Cuernavaca and Puebla, for July 18–23, 2025, but never booked…

The Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJES) has arrested Carlos Arturo and Cinthia Yadira for allegedly defrauding 37 people out of more than 570,000 pesos. The pair promised a religious‑tourist trip to Mexico City, including visits to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Cuernavaca and Puebla, for July 18–23, 2025, but never booked flights, hotels or ground transport.

According to the Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC), the defendants operated under the guise of a non‑existent travel agency. They touted their experience in organizing group tours, collected cash advances and bank transfers, then vanished without delivering any services.

“Evidence in the investigation file shows the defendants deceived people by offering a trip to Mexico City with scheduled visits to the Basilica of Guadalupe, passing through Cuernavaca and Puebla,” the Sonora prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Those who signed up made payments—mostly into accounts linked to Carlos Arturo—expecting complete logistical support. As the departure date neared, victims received neither tickets nor detailed itineraries. Attempts to reach the organizers by phone and message went unanswered. In some cases, the suspects provided falsified itineraries before cutting off communication entirely.

Victims began filing complaints with local authorities once they realized the trip was a sham. Investigators traced the scheme to Hermosillo and obtained arrest warrants. Members of AMIC detained the two suspects and presented them before a judge, where they now face criminal fraud charges.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine if more people were affected,” the prosecutor’s office added.

How the Fraud Unfolded

False Agency: Carlos Arturo and Cinthia Yadira advertised a “religious‑tourist” package on social media and messaging apps, using a name that did not correspond to any registered travel company. Upfront Payments: They collected deposits ranging from a few thousand pesos to tens of thousands, assuring participants they would handle all bookings. No Reservations: As the travel date approached, victims received conflicting or incomplete information. No confirmations for flights, lodging or transport ever materialized. Cutting Ties: The suspects initially responded with fake itineraries but soon stopped all communication, leaving victims stranded and out of pocket. Legal Action: After multiple complaints, AMIC investigators pieced together the scheme, secured arrest warrants and carried out the arrests in Hermosillo.

Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying a travel agency’s credentials before making advance payments. Victims are urged to report any irregularities involving travel offers to the FGJES or local police.

Impact on Victims and Next Steps

Those defrauded now face not only financial loss but also the emotional toll of a promised pilgrimage that never happened. Many had planned the journey as a once‑in‑a‑lifetime spiritual experience.

The FGJES has assigned a special team to the case to:

Review all available bank records and communications.

Identify any additional victims.

Collaborate with banking institutions to trace and freeze related accounts.

Prepare the case for trial, where the accused could face significant prison terms if convicted.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by the same scheme is asked to come forward. Information can be submitted anonymously through the FGJES tip line.

This arrest serves as a reminder to travelers to research agencies thoroughly, confirm bookings independently and avoid large upfront payments without verifiable references. As the investigation continues, Sonora officials promise to keep the public informed of any new developments.