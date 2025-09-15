Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Pemex eurobond sale

Pemex eurobond sale signals firm federal support in 2025

September 15, 2025
0

Mexico launches up to €5B across 4, 8 and 12-year notes. The Pemex eurobond sale funds a $9.9B buyback while the government reaffirms support for the state oil firm as budget risks linger.

Continue Reading

Related Posts

Mexico peso rally

Mexico peso rally hits seven sessions as BMV nears 62,000

Mexico peso rally hits seven sessions as traders price Fed cuts; IPC tops 62,000 intraday...
0
Independence Day cancellations

Independence Day cancellations widen across several states

Independence Day cancellations expanded across Mexico as cities in Sinaloa, Michoacán, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and CDMX...
0
Sheinbaum first Grito

Sheinbaum first Grito under mourning and party scandals

Sheinbaum first Grito comes as Mexico mourns the Iztapalapa gas-tanker tragedy and Morena faces probes...
0
Tropical Storm Mario

Tropical Storm Mario brings heavy rain to Mexico’s Pacific

Tropical Storm Mario formed near Guerrero this morning, bringing 50–75 mm of rain, strong winds...
, , 0