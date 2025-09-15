Pemex eurobond sale signals firm federal support in 2025
Mexico launches up to €5B across 4, 8 and 12-year notes. The Pemex eurobond sale funds a $9.9B buyback while the government reaffirms support for the state oil firm as budget risks linger.
