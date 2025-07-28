Sheinbaum Meets U.S. Lawmakers in Bid to Avert Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hosted a bipartisan delegation of U.S. congressmembers in Mexico City as part of urgent efforts to defuse brewing trade conflicts. Sheinbaum meets U.S. lawmakers in Mexico City during these pivotal talks. The meeting on Saturday (July 26) included lawmakers led by Republican Rep. French Hill. Also…

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hosted a bipartisan delegation of U.S. congressmembers in Mexico City as part of urgent efforts to defuse brewing trade conflicts. Sheinbaum meets U.S. lawmakers in Mexico City during these pivotal talks. The meeting on Saturday (July 26) included lawmakers led by Republican Rep. French Hill. Also attending was U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson. They aimed to “strengthen cooperative ties” and address “key issues for both nations,” according to the ambassador. Sheinbaum welcomed delegates in the National Palace. Her gesture expressed Mexico’s commitment to dialogue just days before Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline on Mexican goods.

The high-level talks underscore the Sheinbaum administration’s strategy to avoid the punitive U.S. tariffs. In recent days, President Sheinbaum publicly outlined a plan to reduce Mexico’s trade deficit with the U.S.. This aimed to satisfy Trump’s demands and prevent the tariffs from taking effect. This “deficit reduction mechanism” is part of what Sheinbaum calls “Plan México”. It includes proposals to adjust sourcing and possibly increase purchases from the U.S. Mexico imports more American goods under this plan. “We’re doing everything so that [the tariffs] do not come into force,” Sheinbaum said. She noted that teams from both governments were working on a solution. She was even prepared to call President Trump directly if necessary.

Other topics discussed during the meeting

The meeting with U.S. lawmakers likely touched on migration, border security, and energy, in addition to trade. Strengthening congressional goodwill could be crucial. U.S. lawmaker support might influence Trump’s decisions or mitigate broader bilateral tensions. Sheinbaum meets U.S. lawmakers as part of her strategy to address these key issues. Ambassador Johnson described the reunion as “very good”. He emphasized a “joint commitment” to important bilateral issues. Notably, the talks came just as the clock ticks down on Trump’s tariff ultimatum. Observers noted the significance since the new tariffs would hit on August 1 barring a last-minute deal. By engaging U.S. Congress members, Mexico is likely seeking political support in Washington. They also seek a direct channel to Trump’s administration.

Sheinbaum Meets U.S. Lawmakers

Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office as Mexico’s first female president in late 2024, faces her first major foreign policy test. Sheinbaum meets U.S. lawmakers to navigate Trump's tariff threats, ostensibly over trade imbalances and possibly migration control. This echoes a similar confrontation in 2019 during his earlier term when Mexico averted tariffs by tightening immigration enforcement. This time, Mexico is signaling willingness to adjust trade flows. However, agreeing to buy more U.S. goods or “diminish commerce with other countries” to appease Trump (a controversial idea that was reportedly floated) could have long-term economic repercussions. The outcome of these talks and negotiations in coming days will be closely watched. They will set the tone for U.S.-Mexico relations and North American economic stability.