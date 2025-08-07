FGR seizes 900 kilograms of methamphetamine in Palenque, securing reactors, caustic soda, a firearm, and vehicles as MPF leads the investigation . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter
Home » Mexico News » South » Chiapas » Palenque » FGR seizes 900 kilograms of methamphetamine in Palenque, Chiapas
FGR seizes 900 kilograms of methamphetamine in Palenque, securing reactors, caustic soda, a firearm, and vehicles as MPF leads the investigation . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter