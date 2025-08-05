Huatulco, Oaxaca - Illegal housing invasions have surged across the Parque Nacional Huatulco, worrying locals and experts alike. Irregular Settlements Threaten Biodiversity in Huatulco as more than 30 unplanned communities sprawl over 915 hectares of protected land. Residents of La Crucecita de Santa María Huatulco report rampant deforestation, polluted streams and the gradual loss of native wildlife habitat. Many of these settlements began as informal...

