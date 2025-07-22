Oaxaca launches 92nd Guelaguetza Monday on the Hill

This week, Oaxaca ignited its signature summer festival with a fresh twist: Monday on the Hill made its debut as part of the 92nd Guelaguetza celebrations. Thousands of spectators packed the Guelaguetza Auditorium on July 21, watching dancers, musicians and artisans from across the state bring centuries‑old traditions to life—and raising…

This week, Oaxaca ignited its signature summer festival with a fresh twist: Monday on the Hill made its debut as part of the 92nd Guelaguetza celebrations. Thousands of spectators packed the Guelaguetza Auditorium on July 21, watching dancers, musicians and artisans from across the state bring centuries‑old traditions to life—and raising funds for post‑hurricane rebuilding.

Guelaguetza Monday on the Hill

The modern festival traces its roots to a Zapotec ritual called Daninayaaloani, “Hill of the Beautiful View,” where offerings honored Centéotl, the corn goddess. Over time, that ceremony grew into an annual eight‑day event around July 16, blending Indigenous ritual with Catholic homage to the Virgin of Carmen. This year, organizers added the first Lunes del Cerro to share performances with an even wider audience.

On opening day, troupes from Oaxaca’s eight regions donned vibrant costumes and danced to traditional rhythms. Between acts, community groups presented regional handicrafts, fresh fruit and ceramics—inviting visitors to sample local flavors and skills. The program ran live on Oaxacan public television and streamed on social media, extending Guelaguetza beyond the auditorium walls.

Festival director María Sánchez estimates the event will attract 139,000 visitors by July 28. Hoteliers, restaurants and tour operators alike report strong bookings, as travelers arrive early to catch both this week’s Monday on the Hill and next Monday’s encore on July 28.

Behind the scenes, state officials have repurposed profits from ticket sales to support hurricane recovery in hard‑hit regions. Governor Salomón Jara announced in June that all proceeds from both Mondays on the Hill—an expected MXN 40 million—will funnel into a new reconstruction fund. In addition, revenues from Oaxaca’s Mezcal Fair (July 18–29) will bolster clean‑up and rebuilding efforts, ensuring festivalgoers give back to the communities that make Guelaguetza possible.

Why it matters

Cultural revival: By adding Monday on the Hill , organizers preserve Indigenous heritage while expanding access.

By adding , organizers preserve Indigenous heritage while expanding access. Economic boost: Nearly 140,000 visitors will generate millions for local businesses and relief efforts.

Nearly 140,000 visitors will generate millions for local businesses and relief efforts. Community support: Redirecting festival earnings to hurricane‑damaged areas shows how traditions can fuel recovery.

For first‑time visitors, Guelaguetza delivers more than dance and music. It’s an immersive journey through Oaxaca’s diverse cultures—each performance a chapter in a story that spans millennia. Whether you come for the trademark folclórico routines or the chance to purchase a hand‑woven alebrije, Monday on the Hill promises a celebration both festive and meaningful.

As the sun sets behind Cerro del Fortín, hundreds of dancers and musicians join in a final procession—a living testament to Oaxaca’s resilience and unity. With this new Monday edition, Guelaguetza cements its role not just as Mexico’s grandest cultural showcase, but as a force for community and renewal.

