Oaxaca Civil Protection Warns of Scam Artists Posing as Emergency Personnel

Oaxaca, Mexico - Authorities in Oaxaca are urging the public to remain vigilant after reports surfaced of individuals impersonating members of the state’s Civil Protection and Fire Department agencies to solicit donations from unsuspecting citizens.

On July 29, 2025, the Coordinating Agency for Civil Protection and Risk Management (CEPCyGR) issued an official public alert denouncing fraudulent actors collecting donations at road intersections and other communal areas throughout the state. These imposters were reportedly wearing clothing that resembled official uniforms and at times presenting falsified identification badges, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

According to the CEPCyGR, neither Civil Protection nor the Fire Department conducts any form of fundraising in public spaces. The agency stressed that any financial contributions to support their work should be made only through verified institutional channels, and not to individuals on the street, no matter how convincing their appearance may be.

“These individuals are not affiliated with our agency in any capacity,” the agency stated in its release. “We call on the public to withhold donations in such circumstances and to report these incidents immediately to local authorities.”

Fraud Posing as Civil Service Undermines Community Trust

For a state like Oaxaca—where natural disasters, seasonal rains, and seismic activity routinely challenge local infrastructure—the integrity and trust in emergency response teams is paramount. Oaxaca’s Civil Protection and Fire Department units are not just public institutions; they are embedded in community life, often among the first responders when catastrophe strikes.

By exploiting that trust, the scammers aren’t just deceiving residents—they are damaging the credibility of essential public services. Civil Protection personnel often work in high-stakes, high-trust environments where the community’s willingness to follow guidance can mean the difference between safety and chaos.

The misdirection of funds under these false pretenses could also undermine aid efforts. When donations are siphoned away by individuals posing as public servants, genuine operational needs—such as equipment, training, and emergency supplies—go unmet.

Community Engagement and Communication Are Key

The CEPCyGR emphasized the importance of public education and transparency in countering these scams. Moving forward, the agency is expected to increase its presence in public forums, working with local media, civic leaders, and neighborhood associations to clarify its legitimate operations and fundraising practices.

There are calls for the agency to develop informational campaigns, outlining exactly how and where citizens can safely support Civil Protection programs. Posters, flyers, and social media outreach could serve as practical tools to help people recognize the differences between official personnel and imposters.

Additionally, reinforcing official identification protocols—such as distinct uniforms, marked vehicles, and staff ID numbers—may help residents better distinguish between authorized staff and scammers.

Imposters Threaten More Than Finances

The warning issued by CEPCyGR highlights a broader problem: impersonation schemes can sow confusion during critical situations. In a disaster scenario, the appearance of unauthorized individuals acting under the guise of Civil Protection could interfere with emergency response, cause panic, or spread misinformation.

Experts warn that this kind of behavior also opens the door to other forms of crime. Under the pretext of collecting funds, some scammers may attempt theft, surveillance, or other illicit activities. Civil Protection officials have therefore urged citizens to practice caution and verification, not only for their finances but for their personal safety.

Official Reporting Channels and Next Steps

The CEPCyGR has invited residents to report any suspected scams directly through local municipal offices or the official Oaxaca state government website (oaxaca.gob.mx), where complaint forms and contact details are available. Information can also be submitted anonymously to municipal police or state prosecutors.

As Oaxaca continues to face natural hazards throughout the rainy season, the role of Civil Protection is likely to expand. Officials are calling on residents to support their efforts—not through cash donations in the street—but by staying informed, alert, and engaged.

“Trust is our most important tool,” said a CEPCyGR spokesperson. “We rely on the public as much as they rely on us. Working together, we can stop these scams and keep our communities safe.”