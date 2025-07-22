Cancun hotel occupancy 2025 dips to 79–80 percent

It was just last week that the Department of Tourism in Cancun was sending press releases encouraging summer tourists to book hotels now because there was a surge in travelers. Fast forward to today. The peak summer season opened with hotel occupancy in Cancún under the 80 percent mark. Authorities…

The peak summer season opened with hotel occupancy in Cancún under the 80 percent mark. Authorities still expect 2.2 million tourists over the next five weeks across the 11 destinations in Quintana Roo, yet fewer air routes into Cancún and persistent sargassum have cooled hoteliers’ optimism. Rodrigo de la Peña, who heads the hotel sector for Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, said he foresees a “good summer” but not a record one. He now projects 79–80 percent occupancy, short of last year’s 82 percent.

The adjustment is small but telling. De la Peña noted that 2024 closed at 82 percent and he “doesn’t think” 2025 will match it. The difference comes as airlines trimmed capacity to Cancún and as daily images of brown algae hit social media feeds. Even so, he stressed that the domestic market, which travels heavily during this window, should keep rooms busy.

Cancun hotel occupancy 2025

Hotel managers are tracking cancellations to separate noise from real damage. De la Peña described the effort as a “census” of bookings lost to sargassum fears. So far, the numbers look contained. At the Hard Rock, reports show between 10 and 20 cancellations in the past month. Dreams Vista and Grand Oasis registered between three and six. Puerto Morelos hotels report none. In Cancún proper, the tally points to four or five early departures. He lacked figures for Tulum. Those scattered cases, he argued, do not reflect the broader mood of visitors, many of whom spend most of their vacation at resort pools and never glance at the shoreline.

He also pushed back on what he called media hype. The algae is real, but so is the breadth of the destination. Travelers can still find clean stretches of beach on many days. When they cannot, resorts pivot to their strongest amenities.

Campaigns shift from sand to experiences

Marketing teams are already leaning into that pivot. Instead of selling only turquoise water, properties now push “the best pool in Cancún,” “the best spa,” or a standout restaurant. The idea is simple: remind guests that Cancún offers more than sun and sand. A packed activity schedule, top-tier dining, and nightlife can keep satisfaction high even when the surf is brown.

Air access and confidence

The cutback in air routes matters because it caps how many seats arrive daily. Hoteliers watched airlines adjust their schedules and responded by tempering projections. Still, the region’s network of 11 destinations—stretching from Isla Mujeres to the Costa Maya—spreads risk. Visitors who skip one beach town might choose another within the state, keeping overall numbers steady.

De la Peña’s bottom line is pragmatic. Eighty percent occupancy “isn’t bad,” he said. It is a solid season in a year with algae on the shore and fewer planes in the sky. The task now is to hold that line through August, deliver on guest expectations, and prove that Cancún hotel occupancy 2025 can weather a messy summer and still post strong results.

