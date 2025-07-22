cancun hotel occupancy

Cancun hotel occupancy 2025 dips to 79–80 percent

July 22, 2025
It was just last week that the Department of Tourism in Cancun was sending press releases encouraging summer tourists to book hotels now because there was a surge in travelers. Fast forward to today. The peak summer season opened with hotel occupancy in Cancún under the 80 percent mark. Authorities…
