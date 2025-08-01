gentrification in Cancún city center

Gentrification in Cancún city center is driving up rents and reshaping neighborhoods

July 31, 2025
,
Cancún, QR - What was once a mixed-use, residential core in Cancún has shifted sharply in the last two years. Gentrification in Cancún city center is no longer a distant warning; it is a lived reality for residents facing rising rents, disappearing long-term housing, and an influx of foreign buyers…
