Israeli fraud suspect arrested in Cancún after international alert

July 31, 2025
Cancún, QR - Federal authorities in Mexico, working with Interpol and international partners, arrested an Israeli citizen identified as Roy Cuzin at Cancún International Airport after he arrived on a flight from Panama. According to a source in the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the capture unfolded in Terminal 2 following…
