Cancún, Quintana Roo - The sandy shores of Cancún have become a critical refuge for endangered sea turtles during this year’s nesting season. Along 12 kilometers of coastline, conservation teams have placed 43 protective corrals to shield turtle nests from natural and human threats. To date, these efforts have preserved 3,528 nests and safeguarded 427,901 eggs, marking one of the most successful seasons on record...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter