Mexican Caribbean Eyes Official FIFA Fan Fest for 2026 World Cup

Cancún, July 17, 2025 – The Mexican Caribbean is emerging as a potential host for an official FIFA Fan Fest during the 2026 World Cup, which Mexico will co‑host with the United States and Canada. The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) confirmed it has opened formal talks with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to secure the event for the region.

Rodrigo de la Peña, president of the Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association (AHCPMIM), says the proposal is promising, though still in early stages. “It’s an ongoing initiative; there’s no specific date, location, or activities yet. We’re designing a comprehensive package that would include match tickets, brand activations, a giant screen area, cultural performances, culinary showcases, and, of course, the vibe of the Mexican Caribbean,” he explained. A beachfront venue in Cancún is under consideration for its capacity and infrastructure.

As part of the push, CPTQ is holding talks with major airlines to establish direct routes from key markets such as Spain, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The goal is to simplify travel for international fans and funnel them into Cancún’s hotel zone and surrounding destinations during the World Cup months of June and July 2026. New flight corridors could also open year‑round tourism opportunities for Quintana Roo.

Hosting an official FIFA Fan Fest could bring substantial economic gains. FIFA data shows the Fan Fest in Moscow during the 2018 World Cup drew more than three million spectators and generated roughly $60 million in revenue. In Brazil in 2014, host cities reported up to $40 million in added income from Fan Fest activities. Local officials believe similar figures could materialize in Cancún, given its established hospitality infrastructure and global appeal.

Beyond direct spending, the event could elevate Cancún’s profile as a destination for sports tourism and cultural events. “This supports our broader state plan to position Cancún not only as a beach hotspot but also as a festive venue for major international gatherings,” said De la Peña. He added that community groups, local artists, and food vendors are already mapping out ways to showcase regional heritage alongside the live soccer experience.

Decisions on the official award of the Fan Fest are expected by late 2025, once FIFA finalizes its host‑city lineup. In the meantime, CPTQ will continue refining its proposal, securing sponsorships, and coordinating with municipal authorities on logistics, security, and public‑health protocols. Stakeholders and fans alike will be watching closely as the Mexican Caribbean makes its bid for one of the World Cup’s most celebrated fan‑centric events.