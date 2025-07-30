Tulum Ramps Up Sargassum Cleanup

Tulum Ramps Up Sargassum Cleanup and Launches Festivals to Revive Local Economy

July 30, 2025
Tulum, QR - The picturesque beaches of Tulum have been inundated with sargassum this summer, and local authorities are responding with an all-out cleanup offensive – coupled with a series of festivals aimed at mitigating the seaweed’s impact on tourism. At this week’s “Tulum Comunica y Avanza” public briefing, Mayor…
