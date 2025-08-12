Federal Chocolates Bienestar plant in Comalcalco set for 2026

A federal cacao plant is coming to Comalcalco, and the plan is more than machinery. The state will donate the land. The first stage brings a 50-million-peso outlay and a visitor route that walks people from seed to chocolate. The products—three for now—aim to stock public shops across Mexico, with an eye on wider shelves later. Officials say the operation will be local, built next to an old hacienda to revive a cacao route. The timeline starts after mid-2026. Prices and recipes point to a clear bet on real cacao . . .

