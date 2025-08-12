Yucatán Congress Revisits Abortion Bill After Federal Court Order

Yucatán, Mexico – The political and legal debate over abortion rights in Yucatán is returning to the state legislature. This follows a federal judge’s order that a bill to remove the constitutional prohibition on abortion must be brought back to the plenary floor. Thus, the move reignites a contentious issue that has seen repeated legal and social clashes in the state over the past decade.

The Yucatán Congress had previously shelved the bill that would amend Article 1 of the state constitution. It currently enshrines the protection of life “from the moment of conception.” This constitutional language has long been cited as a barrier to implementing broader reproductive rights in the state. Even after Mexico’s Supreme Court (SCJN) ruled in 2021 that criminalizing abortion nationwide is unconstitutional, this language persists.

The latest judicial order, delivered by a federal judge, compels the state legislature to revisit the bill in full session. While this does not guarantee its passage, it places lawmakers under legal scrutiny for any continued inaction. Advocates see this as a significant procedural victory, though political realities remain challenging in a socially conservative state.

Explainer: SCJN’s 2021 Abortion Ruling

In September 2021, Mexico’s Supreme Court declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional, establishing a binding precedent nationwide. However, because criminal law and constitutional reforms are handled at the state level, each legislature must still update its own laws to align with the ruling. States like Oaxaca, Hidalgo, and Mexico City have already legalized abortion, while others, including Yucatán, retain restrictive provisions.

Social Divides and Political Tensions

The renewed debate is likely to reignite sharp divisions among legislators and the public. Yucatán’s political spectrum is split between progressive lawmakers who argue for compliance with national jurisprudence. On the other side, conservative blocs frame the amendment as a moral and cultural issue.

Human rights organizations have pointed out that maintaining the current constitutional language is incompatible with the Supreme Court’s rulings. This creates legal uncertainty for healthcare providers and pregnant individuals. Therefore, the legal mismatch has, in practice, limited access to abortion services in public hospitals. Consequently, many women are forced to seek care outside the state or in private clinics.

Local Resistance to National Legal Shifts

Despite federal pressure, Yucatán’s Congress has historically resisted legislative changes on abortion. In 2009, the state was among several that moved to explicitly protect life from conception following the legalization of abortion in Mexico City. Those amendments have been politically difficult to reverse. Given entrenched cultural attitudes and the influence of religious groups, they persist.

Some lawmakers have indicated they will vote against the bill again. They are framing the issue as one of “protecting family values” rather than restricting rights. Conversely, others have remained noncommittal, citing the need for further consultation with constituents.

Fact Check: How Many States Have Legalized Abortion?

As of 2025, 13 of Mexico’s 32 states have removed criminal penalties for abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The legal framework varies, but most have aligned with the SCJN’s ruling. Yucatán remains one of the states where restrictive constitutional language is still in force.

Possible Legal Consequences for Inaction

Legal experts warn that if the Yucatán Congress fails to bring state law into line with the Supreme Court’s precedent, it could face further judicial orders or even sanctions.

“The legislature’s refusal to address the bill constitutes a failure to uphold constitutional rights and may result in further legal measures.” — Federal Judge’s Order

The SCJN has increasingly asserted its oversight powers in cases where state legislatures delay compliance with constitutional rulings. In recent months, the court has issued similar warnings to other states lagging on human rights reforms, including same-sex marriage and gender identity recognition.

Timeline: Abortion Law in Yucatán

• 2009: Yucatán amends its constitution to protect life from conception, in response to Mexico City legalizing abortion up to 12 weeks.

• 2018: Local feminist groups file petitions to reform the constitution, but the initiatives stall in committee.

• 2021: SCJN rules criminalization of abortion is unconstitutional, creating a binding national precedent.

• 2023: State legislators reject a bill to remove constitutional restrictions, citing moral and cultural opposition.

• 2025: Federal judge orders Yucatán Congress to bring the reform bill back to the plenary floor for discussion.

The Road Ahead

The bill is expected to return to the floor for discussion in the coming weeks. Though the exact date has not yet been set, advocates on both sides are already mobilizing. Feminist collectives plan demonstrations outside the Congress building in Mérida. Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups are organizing public prayer events and lobbying campaigns.

Whether the bill passes will depend on shifting political alliances, public pressure, and the willingness of legislators to prioritize federal compliance over local resistance. For now, Yucatán remains a flashpoint in Mexico’s ongoing struggle to harmonize state laws with constitutional guarantees of reproductive rights.