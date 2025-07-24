Red Sprites Illuminate Sky Near Fuego Volcano in Colima

July 24, 2025
Colima News - In the predawn darkness of Monday, July 21, 2025, observers witnessed a fleeting but vivid light show. Red sprites in Colima danced across the sky above western Mexico. At precisely 3:44 a.m. local time, volcanic monitoring cameras aimed at the towering Fuego Volcano recorded a burst of reddish…
