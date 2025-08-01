President Sheinbaum says the Solís-to-León aqueduct won’t drain Lake Chapala and frames it as shared basin planning; Jalisco’s governor urges reconsideration . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter
Home » Mexico News » West » Jalisco » Ajijic-Chapala » President Sheinbaum denies Chapala water loss from Solís aqueduct
President Sheinbaum says the Solís-to-León aqueduct won’t drain Lake Chapala and frames it as shared basin planning; Jalisco’s governor urges reconsideration . . .
Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter