Culiacán shootout leaves three injured and leads to weapons seizure

Culiacán, Sinaloa - A shootout in Culiacán left three civilians injured. It also led to the seizure of weapons, tactical gear, and stolen vehicles, according to authorities in Sinaloa. The confrontation, which occurred in a residential zone, prompted a swift response from police and military units.

The state attorney general’s office reported that officers arrived to find an abandoned vehicle with bullet holes. They also found multiple shell casings on the street, and signs of an armed confrontation between rival groups. Three individuals with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to a local hospital. Officials believe they were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The incident is part of a broader trend of organized violence across the region. In the same 24-hour period, police also discovered four bodies, all showing signs of execution, in different locations across Sinaloa. Authorities confirmed that twelve vehicles, including some reported stolen, were recovered and impounded.

Weapons and gear seized at the scene

In follow-up operations, law enforcement recovered assault rifles, ammunition, and tactical vests from nearby buildings believed to be linked to one of the groups involved in the shooting. Surveillance footage captured masked individuals fleeing on foot minutes after the gunfire.

Authorities have not released the names of any suspects. However, they said several individuals are under investigation for their possible connection to organized crime. The Culiacán shootout took place in an area known for cartel activity. Consequently, this has prompted increased patrols in nearby neighborhoods.

The Sinaloa State Public Security Secretariat described the event as a targeted conflict between rival factions. This is possibly linked to disputes over local trafficking routes.

Rising violence raises community fears

While Culiacán has long been seen as a stronghold for organized groups, residents say the intensity of recent clashes is eroding their sense of safety. Some locals reported hearing automatic gunfire from several blocks away. They have called on the government to deploy more National Guard troops to urban areas.

In a press conference, state officials said that they would not allow Sinaloa to become a battleground. “We are responding with force and coordination,” a spokesperson said. The government is working with the army and navy to prevent further escalation.

So far, no arrests have been made in the Culiacán shootout. However, forensic teams are analyzing shell casings and ballistic evidence recovered from the scene. Officials pledged to continue pursuing those responsible as part of a broader crackdown on regional violence.