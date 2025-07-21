Huites reservoir reaches 20% capacity in Choix amid steady recovery

July 21, 2025
The Luis Donaldo Colosio dam—better known as the Huites reservoir—in the municipality of Choix has climbed to 654 million cubic meters of stored water, representing 20.4% of its total conservation capacity, according to the latest report from the National Water Commission’s Pacific North Basin Authority (Conagua) published July 21, 2025. This marks a…
