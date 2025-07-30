Sinaloa leads Mexico in economic growth with 7 percent quarterly gain

The state of Sinaloa posted the highest economic growth in Mexico during the first quarter of 2025, according to new data released by INEGI on July 29. With a 7.0% quarterly increase, Sinaloa outpaced all other states. This was fueled by strong performance in agriculture, manufacturing, and exports. In annual…

The state of Sinaloa posted the highest economic growth in Mexico during the first quarter of 2025, according to new data released by INEGI on July 29. With a 7.0% quarterly increase, Sinaloa outpaced all other states. This was fueled by strong performance in agriculture, manufacturing, and exports.

In annual terms, the state also showed a 2.0% increase over the same period in 2024. Analysts attribute the gains to a strong export season for Sinaloa’s agricultural products, particularly tomatoes, mangoes, and seafood. Improved trade flow through its Pacific ports also contributed to the growth.

“This confirms that Sinaloa’s economy is not just recovering but leading the country’s momentum,” said a statement from the state’s Economic Development Secretariat. “We’re seeing both short-term production gains and long-term investment strategies pay off.”

The report credits improved irrigation infrastructure, new logistics facilities in Culiacán and Mazatlán, and partnerships with foreign agribusiness firms for driving the surge.

Manufacturing and infrastructure also contribute

Beyond agriculture, Sinaloa’s growth was supported by its food processing and packaging industries. These industries are tightly linked to farming outputs. Local governments have also invested in infrastructure—such as cold storage, rail upgrades, and customs clearance systems. These developments make exports more competitive.

The Sinaloa economic growth story comes at a time when many states are grappling with inflation and uneven recovery. The state’s comparatively stable political climate and focus on nearshoring opportunities have helped attract private investment. This is particularly evident from U.S. and Japanese firms seeking alternatives to Asia-based supply chains.

Equity challenges remain

Despite the gains, economists caution that the benefits are not equally distributed. Rural workers and small producers still face low wages, limited health coverage, and vulnerability to climate change. Agricultural growth has not always translated into better living standards for day laborers and seasonal workers.

Local development advocates are calling for investment in education, social safety nets, and housing for workers in the state’s agricultural belt.

Still, the momentum is undeniable. With export contracts secured through the end of the year, and government officials courting international investment, Sinaloa’s economic outlook for the second half of 2025 remains highly optimistic.