Mexico’s most ardent anti-masker is ill with COVID-19

A Mexican politician whose steadfast refusal to wear a face mask has interfered with official events during the pandemic confirmed Monday that he is ill with COVID-19.
Gerardo Fernandez Noroña has long been known as the colorful stuntman of Mexican politics, staging lone protests and getting in heated arguments with officials.
He had reported on his social media accounts that he hadn’t been feeling well for days, but was sure that “it’s a very strong cold, or the bug.”
On Monday, however, he wrote, “Just as I feared, I tested positive for covi,” which is how many Mexicans pronounce COVID.
Still pinned to the top of his Twitter feed was a taunting post from Friday, when he tested negative. “The right-wing must be dying of rage because of this result,” he wrote.
A member of the Chamber of Deputies, Fernandez Noroña has repeatedly refused to wear a mask at official functions where it was required. In 2020, the National Electoral Institute, at which Fernandez Noroña represents the tiny Labor Party, was forced to suspend a session when he refused to put on a mask as required by the institute’s rules.
“If you want to put a gag on me, I will speak without a gag,” he said at the time. “If you want to censor me, I can’t speak with a gag on,” he said, referring to a face mask.
Fernandez Noroña is sort of a loose ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The president also disdains masks and has refused to recommend or require their use, but he will use them himself in places like airplanes when they are required.
But some of the president’s political allies, like Manuel Bartlett, the head of the federal electrical power company, are openly disdainful of masks.
At a news conference last week, a mask-less Bartlett ordered a reporter to take off his mask when asking a question. “With the muzzle on, I can’t hear or understand,” he told the reporter.
Mexico has recorded almost 238,500 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but because the country does so little testing, even government estimates put the real toll at around 360,000.
Government officials have come in for criticism since early in the pandemic when they cast doubt on whether face masks protect against the coronavirus. Officials argued that mask requirements would violate individual liberties.
Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Trending News
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 25, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Sunday, July 25, 108 deaths and 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. Sundays and Mondays typically report lower numbers due to a lack…
- Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide The Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide, according to the Nayarit authorities. Due to the torrential rain that fell Monday morning, in the vicinity of kilometer 128 of Federal Highway 200, Compostela-Vallarta section, the landslide occurred. “The Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Bahía de Banderas reports that federal highway…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 22, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, July 22, 2,709,739 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,626 deaths from the disease. In the past 24-hours, there was an increase of 16,244 infected and 419 deaths.…
- Mexico sends second group of firefighters to Canada The Government of Mexico, through the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), sent a second group of firefighters to contribute to the mitigation and extinction tasks of the more than 300 active forest fires that affect the province of British Columbia in Canada. The second Mexican group of 100 firefighters arrived on July 24 at Vancouver’s Abbotsford…
- Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than the second-largest city in Mexico Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single…