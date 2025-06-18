Mexico’s New Labor Law for Uber, Rappi, DiDi Drivers Takes Effect June 22

/ By

Mexico News

Starting June 22, Mexico’s reform grants labor rights to over 500,000 delivery and mobility platform workers, including IMSS, bonuses, and legal protections.

A major reform recognizing labor rights for drivers and delivery workers on platforms like Uber, DiDi, and Rappi goes into effect in Mexico on June 22, 2025, extending social security and other worker protections to over half a million people previously excluded from labor benefits.

The change, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on December 24, 2024, amends the Federal Labor Law and represents the first time Mexico legally protects app-based gig workers under formal employment standards.

Under the new law, digital mobility and delivery platforms are now required to provide workers with access to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), paid vacations, year-end bonuses, legal protections against unjustified dismissal, and other rights traditionally reserved for salaried employees.

Who Qualifies for These New Protections?

The reform applies to any driver or delivery worker on platforms like Uber, DiDi, and Rappi who meets at least one of the following two conditions:

  • Works 80 hours or more per month on the app.
  • Earns monthly income equal to or above the legal minimum wage in Mexico.

If a worker meets either of these thresholds, the platform is legally obligated to register them as a subordinate employee, granting them full labor benefits.

Even those who do not meet these criteria will still be protected by workers’ compensation insurance through IMSS, provided they are active on the platform.

Benefits Now Guaranteed by Law

Here’s what gig workers in Mexico can expect under the new labor framework:

IMSS Registration

All qualifying workers will be formally registered with IMSS, which provides:

  • Public healthcare coverage.
  • Financial support for work-related disabilities.
  • Pensions for old age or permanent disability.
  • Accident insurance during working hours.

Infonavit Contributions

Workers gain access to housing loans through Infonavit, Mexico’s national housing fund, enabling them to buy, build, or renovate property. Employer contributions will be covered by the platform.

Annual Bonus and Vacation

Workers will now receive:

  • A mandatory Christmas bonus (aguinaldo).
  • Paid vacation time, increasing with years of service.
  • One rest day for every six days worked—non-negotiable.

Profit Sharing (PTU)

Those who work over 288 hours per year on the platform are entitled to a share of company profits, a right long withheld from app-based workers.

Severance Pay

In cases of unjustified dismissal, workers are entitled to:

  • Three months’ salary in compensation.
  • 20 days’ pay per year of service.
  • Proportional benefits not yet received.

Will Drivers Still Be Independent?

Yes. The reform preserves one of the key attractions of platform work—flexibility.

There are no fixed schedules under the new law. Workers remain free to choose when to log in or log off, and platforms are forbidden from penalizing inactivity. The law sets a maximum limit of 48 working hours per week, ensuring that flexibility doesn’t lead to labor exploitation.

What Must Platforms Like Uber and Rappi Do?

The reform places clear obligations on digital platforms, including:

  • Registering eligible workers with IMSS and Infonavit.
  • Providing a written contract recognizing the employment relationship.
  • Reporting weekly income, tips, and hours worked.
  • Disclosing how fees, commissions, and algorithms affect pay.
  • Prohibiting unjustified deductions or sign-up fees.

Compliance will be enforced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, IMSS, and Infonavit.

Will Workers Pay More Taxes?

No. The reform does not increase the tax burden for delivery or rideshare workers. Since Mexico implemented the digital platform tax regime several years ago, companies like Uber, DiDi, and Rappi have been automatically withholding income tax (ISR) and value-added tax (IVA) from payments to workers.

As a result, most workers will not need to file additional tax returns, provided they remain under the income threshold set by Mexico’s tax authority, SAT.

Key Dates to Know

  • December 24, 2024: Reform published in the DOF.
  • June 22, 2025: Reform officially goes into effect.
  • June 27, 2025: IMSS will publish operational guidelines for platform worker enrollment.

A Landmark Reform for Mexico’s Gig Economy

For the first time in Mexico, people who transport passengers, deliver food, or handle last-mile logistics through digital platforms will enjoy the same legal protections as traditional employees—without sacrificing the flexibility that drew them to these jobs in the first place.

The move is expected to transform the nature of platform work in Mexico, setting a new precedent for labor rights in the digital age.

