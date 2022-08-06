Mexico’s president flags Saturday as decisive day for rescuing 10 miners

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) – Saturday will be a crucial day in Mexico’s effort to rescue 10 miners trapped in a coal mine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
The miners became trapped on Wednesday at a mine in the northern border state of Coahuila when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse, triggering flooding in three wells.
“Today is decisive, because, according to the technicians, we will know if there’s a chance for divers to enter without risk,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.
Six divers from Mexican Special Forces were sent to aid in the rescue effort, which Lopez Obrador said has continued day and night.
“The main problem is the flooding, although the pumping equipment is sufficient and of the biggest capacity,” he added.
Families have kept vigil around the clock at the site, sleeping in plastic chairs, cots and on blankets spread across the dusty ground while waiting for news about their loved ones.
Five people were able to escape the accident.
The mine opened in January and had no “record of complaints for any type of abnormality,” according to the Labor Ministry.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Seven Jalisco police officers arrested for the kidnapping of three people The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office arrested seven police officers accused of kidnapping two men and a woman who was in a restaurant, but after being intervened by the municipal authorities, they were never heard from again. According to the report of the ministerial authorities, the agents of the municipality of La Barca were arrested in recent…
- 22-year-old woman in Mexico faces seven years in prison for killing her rapist in self-defense Roxana Ruiz Santiago cautiously peeks out before opening the door. She is less than five feet tall and wears blue jeans and a hand-embroidered white blouse that contrasts with her brown skin. She has big eyes and long black hair; she wears a braid and on her face a smile. At 22 years old, she…
- Security operations are reinforced in neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta The Preventive Police and Municipal Roads Commissioner continues with surveillance operations in various neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta, with the purpose of increasing the police presence in areas with a higher crime rate. For this, operations are being implemented, with elements of the Tactical Group of the Operational Area, under the command of the supervisors in…
- Tropical Storm Howard forecasted to be off the coast of Puerto Vallarta on Monday At 10:00 a.m. Central Mexico time, Tropical Depression Nine-E formed in the Pacific Ocean, which is expected to continue to gain strength to become Tropical Storm Howard. Tropical Depression Nine-E is located approximately 575 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 640 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima. The system travels parallel to the Mexican…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…