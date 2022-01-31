Mexico’s President wishes Justin Trudeau a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), wished Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, a speedy recovery after he confirmed his infection with COVID-19.

In the message, published on his Twitter account, the Mexican president pointed to his counterpart as “a good friend”, attaching a photograph of the first meeting they held in Washington, United States (USA), on November 18, 2021.

A few hours earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) had issued the same message on behalf of the Government of Mexico.

“The Government of Mexico, through the SRE, wishes a speedy recovery to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who this morning tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted on the official account.

On the morning of January 31, Justin Trudeau announced his coronavirus infection: he said ” feeling good”, for which he would continue his activities remotely. Given this, he insisted on the importance of vaccination.

Unlike his Canadian counterpart – whose contagion is his first so far in the pandemic -, on the afternoon of January 10, López Obrador had announced his second COVID-19 infection.

This was confirmed after the president aroused suspicions after appearing with a hoarse voice at his usual morning conference at the National Palace, where, in addition, he had denied having the virus, insisting he had a little cold while he attended public events without a mask.

Like Trudeau, AMLO had claimed to suffer from mild symptoms, for which he would carry out the relevant quarantine – a period during which he underwent treatment with paracetamol for two days and the rest with home methods, such as honey with lemon.

The news caught the attention of the prime minister – as well as other world leaders – who issued a brief message in direct response to Andrés Manuel’s tweet: “I’m sorry to hear this. Take care and get well soon.”

