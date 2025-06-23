Molotov Attack on Cancún Restaurant Tied to Extortion Threats

A Molotov cocktail attack on La Palapita restaurant in Cancún prompted mass evacuations. Authorities link the arson to organized extortion in the city.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, chaos erupted in Cancún’s Cielo Nuevo neighborhood when the popular restaurant La Palapita was set ablaze in a suspected extortion-related attack. The blaze, ignited by Molotov cocktails thrown from a motorcycle, forced the evacuation of over 20 families living nearby and triggered an immediate emergency response.

The restaurant, located on Arco Norte Avenue in Superblock 249, was closed at the time of the attack. Witnesses say two individuals riding a motorcycle pulled up to the business and hurled homemade incendiary devices at the storefront before speeding off into the night. Flames quickly engulfed the facade and spread to the restaurant’s interior.

Neighbors, alarmed by the sudden explosion and rising flames, sprang into action, forming bucket brigades in a desperate attempt to contain the fire. Their primary concern was preventing the flames from reaching nearby homes. Residents described scenes of panic as thick smoke filled the air and the heat radiated across the block.

Municipal firefighters from Benito Juárez arrived within ten minutes of the first emergency call. Using high-pressure hoses, they battled the fire and managed to fully extinguish the blaze in under an hour. Officials confirmed that thanks to the community’s efforts and the swift action of first responders, the fire was contained to the restaurant, and no injuries were reported.

The Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office has since launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as a case involving homemade explosives. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and collecting testimonies from residents. Early evidence points to a suspected case of derecho de piso—a widespread criminal practice in the region where businesses are coerced into paying protection money under threat of violence.

This attack reflects a broader trend of rising extortion in Cancún and across Quintana Roo. According to the 2024 Business Victimization Survey (EVE) by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), a staggering 7,527 out of every 10,000 businesses in Cancún were victims of crime last year. Among those, 25 percent were cases of extortion—whether through in-person threats, phone calls, or intimidation outside the premises.

More alarmingly, 67% of business owners who were targeted reported paying the demanded amounts, driven by fear of retaliation. The data suggests that more than 1,000 out of every 10,000 businesses in Cancún succumbed to extortion pressures from criminal groups in 2024.

Local authorities have not disclosed whether La Palapita previously received threats or demands, but residents in the area say the restaurant had recently refused to make protection payments. Such resistance is often met with violent reprisals, as criminal organizations attempt to reinforce their control through public displays of force.

This incident adds to growing concerns over business security in Cancún. While tourism remains a cornerstone of the local economy, entrepreneurs and small business owners face increasing risks, not just from theft or fraud, but from targeted violence aimed at forcing compliance with illegal rackets.

City officials have pledged to increase surveillance and patrols in vulnerable neighborhoods, but many residents remain skeptical. “This is not the first business to be burned,” said one local who asked not to be named. “And it won’t be the last if nothing changes.”