Quintana Roo confirms first monkeypox death of 2025 in Cancun

Quintana Roo confirms first monkeypox death in Cancun after a 24-year-old male died in hospital. State cases have fallen from 195 in 2022 to just six by mid‑2025, reflecting strong public health efforts. The Quintana Roo Health Secretariat confirmed on Thursday that a 24‑year‑old man from Playa del Carmen died…

Quintana Roo confirms first monkeypox death in Cancun after a 24-year-old male died in hospital. State cases have fallen from 195 in 2022 to just six by mid‑2025, reflecting strong public health efforts.

The Quintana Roo Health Secretariat confirmed on Thursday that a 24‑year‑old man from Playa del Carmen died of complications related to monkeypox at the Dr. Jesús Kumate Rodríguez General Hospital in Cancún. His death marks the first fatality linked to the disease in the state in 2025.

The patient was admitted under strict medical and biosafety protocols after testing positive for monkeypox. Health officials say he developed septic shock amid multiple conditions that severely undermined his health. He passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 16. The Secretariat extended its condolences to his family and stressed that all care guidelines for infectious patients were followed.

Monkeypox Death in Cancun and State Figures

Official data show a clear drop in monkeypox cases across Quintana Roo over recent years:

2022: 195 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

195 confirmed cases, 2 deaths 2023: 52 confirmed cases, 3 deaths

52 confirmed cases, 3 deaths 2024: 16 confirmed cases, 1 death

16 confirmed cases, 1 death 2025 (to July): 6 confirmed cases, 1 death

Health authorities see the decline as a sign that early detection and treatment measures are working. Officials continue to monitor potential outbreaks and urge anyone with unusual symptoms to seek medical attention promptly.

Suspected Case in Playa del Carmen Ruled Out

On July 14, local social media buzzed over a possible monkeypox case at the Petén Primary Health Care Center in Playa del Carmen. Municipal health director Antonio Uribe Trujillo reported that the patient did not show clinical signs of monkeypox. Although the individual had visited IMSS hospitals 11 and 18 for evaluation, lab tests and clinical assessments led authorities to rule out monkeypox. The director noted that the case followed standard reporting and review protocols before it was cleared.

Ongoing Prevention Efforts

Quintana Roo’s health teams maintain early detection, contact tracing and public education programs. Clinics and hospitals across the state keep dedicated isolation areas ready. Officials are also working with community groups and schools to raise awareness of monkeypox symptoms, transmission routes and prevention methods. Health workers emphasize frequent hand washing, safe handling of contaminated materials and reporting of suspicious lesions.

Dr. Maribel Gómez of the Quintana Roo Health Secretariat urged residents not to panic. “We have handled previous outbreaks and learned how to contain them quickly. Our protocols help us spot and treat cases before they spread,” she said. The Secretariat remains on alert for emerging infections and stands ready to adjust measures if case numbers rise again.

While the first monkeypox death in 2025 is tragic, the downward trend in confirmed infections suggests control efforts are making an impact. Health authorities plan to keep testing centers open throughout the summer and boost laboratory capacity for faster results. They also intend to strengthen communication channels between municipal clinics and state hospitals to ensure timely responses.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and report any health concerns. Medical teams stand by to evaluate suspected cases free of charge and guide patients through isolation or treatment as needed.