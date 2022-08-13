More terror in Mexico; Cartels in Baja California set fire to vehicles and buses

One day after the violent day in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and in the same week that similar events were reported in Jalisco and Guanajuato, the violence hit the state of Baja California in various regions of the municipalities of Tecate, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tijuana, and Mexicali.

Through social networks, various users released images and videos where vehicles can be seen being consumed by the flames. The modus operandi of those allegedly responsible for the acts was similar to that used in Ciudad Juárez, since armed and hooded men forced passengers to get out of public transport vehicles in order to set them on fire.

Unofficial reports indicated that around 6:15 p.m. this Friday, August 12, a group of hooded men intercepted a public transport bus when it was found on Calzada Independencia, in front of Clinic 28 of the IMSS. After intimidating the driver and passengers with firearms, they set fire to the interior.

The most affected municipality was Tijuana, as various vehicles were set on fire on the Colonia Francisco Villa bridge, as well as the downtown area, the El Chaparral bridge, among others. According to information from the reporter Inés García from Punto Norte, in the Milenio newspaper, it is estimated that at least 12 public transport units were set on fire in Tijuana and there were clashes in all the municipal delegations.

So far there is no knowledge of fatalities or injuries in Rosarito, Ensenada, Tijuana, and Tecate, although García pointed out that there are reports of injuries in the municipality of Mexicali.

Minutes after 10:00 p.m., Governor Marina del Pilar, issued a brief message on her social networks. “I condemn the violent events that occurred this afternoon in our state. At this moment I am meeting with the Security Board. There are already detainees responsible for the events that occurred. It is important to remain calm, we will keep you informed, ”she wrote.

Almost simultaneously, the state of Guanajuato again reported drug blockades in the limits of Celaya and Juventino Rosas in response to the operations that the state police implemented in the entity. It is the second time in a week that an event of the same nature has been recorded in Guanajuato, although the wave of violence has also been present in Jalisco and Chihuahua.

