More than 600 police monitor beaches and tourist areas of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta’s Citizen Security Police Station has deployed over 600 officers in the areas with the highest influx of visitors, particularly beaches, rivers, and the malecón.

The Commissioner of Citizen Security, Rigoberto Flores Parra, stated that the Holy Week and Easter operation began last Saturday in coordination with the authorities of Bahía de Banderas, with the participation of state and federal authorities.

The operation started with a force of 500 operational elements and 160 from Municipal Transit, which are distributed in various points from Boca de Tomatlán to Boca de Tomates, covering all the beaches that have the greatest influx of visitors.

In addition, the La Desembocada and Cuale rivers, where people like to go camping, will also be covered, and motorcycles will be used to cover the Mismaloya and Boca de Tomatlán rivers.

The Commissioner announced that there have been no serious incidents so far, as they have made tours during the day and night, and the influx of visitors has been low. He expects the greatest influx of visitors between Thursday and Friday. He recommended that local citizens continue to be vigilant in their neighborhoods, ensuring that their houses are well closed if they are leaving the city for the holidays, and informing a neighbor or family member who can keep an eye out on their property.

To visitors, the Commissioner advised them to support the peaceful campaign by behaving responsibly and not excessively drinking alcohol. The areas of influx will be monitored to ensure compliance. The Commissioner emphasized that there will be no breathalyzers operating in the city, but there will be sufficient surveillance from both the police and municipal transit to ensure the safety and security of everyone during the holiday season.

