Moving to Mexico: The Ultimate Guide for American Expats (Chapter 8 – Moving to Mexico with Pets)

Relocating to Mexico is an exciting venture, and for many, the journey wouldn’t be complete without their beloved pets. Bringing your furry (or feathered) family members along requires careful planning and adherence to Mexico’s import regulations to ensure a smooth transition for both you and your animal companions. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of bringing pets to Mexico, covering legal requirements, health certifications, transportation options, and tips for settling your pet into their new home.

Understanding Mexico’s Pet Import Regulations

Mexico has established specific regulations to prevent the introduction of diseases and to protect public health, agriculture, and native species. Compliance with these regulations is mandatory for all pets entering the country.

Governing Authority

  • National Service of Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (SENASICA): The agency responsible for regulating the importation of animals and ensuring compliance with health standards.

Types of Pets Allowed

  • Common Pets: Dogs and cats are the most commonly imported pets.
  • Other Animals: Birds, reptiles, rodents, and exotic animals have additional requirements and may need special permits.

Legal Requirements for Dogs and Cats

For expats planning to bring their dogs or cats to Mexico, there are specific legal requirements to ensure that the animals meet health standards and are free from diseases that could impact local ecosystems or public health. One of the most essential documents required is a health certificate for each pet entering Mexico. This certificate must be issued by a licensed veterinarian in the country of origin and should be dated within 10 days of arrival in Mexico to be considered valid. While it is not mandatory to have the certificate in both English and Spanish, doing so can expedite the process and make it easier for customs officials to review the document.

The health certificate must contain several key pieces of information. First, it should include the pet owner’s name and address, as this helps identify the legal guardian of the pet. Additionally, detailed information about the pet should be provided, including its species, breed, sex, age, color, and any distinctive markings that can help identify the animal. If the pet has a microchip, the microchip number should also be listed on the certificate, although microchipping is not a strict requirement for entry into Mexico.

Vaccination records are another critical component of the health certificate. For pets over three months old, a rabies vaccination is mandatory, and the certificate must include the date the vaccination was administered and its expiration date. This documentation confirms that the pet is protected against rabies, a key concern for countries with strict animal importation policies. While the rabies vaccination is the only required immunization, additional vaccinations are recommended for optimal protection. For dogs, vaccinations against distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus, and leptospirosis are advised, as these diseases can spread in community settings. Cats should ideally be vaccinated against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia, which are common and contagious feline diseases.

The health certificate should also include a statement declaring that the pet is clinically healthy and free from internal and external parasites. The veterinarian must confirm that the pet has been treated for ectoparasites, such as fleas, ticks, and mites, and endoparasites, like worms and protozoa, within six months of travel. This treatment information, including the date of treatment and the active ingredients used, should be recorded on the certificate to demonstrate compliance with Mexican health regulations.

Meeting these requirements helps ensure a smooth and efficient entry process for pets at the Mexican border. Proper preparation, including obtaining a complete and accurate health certificate, will make the transition to Mexico easier for both pets and their owners.

Health Certificate

A health certificate is mandatory for each pet entering Mexico.

  • Issuing Authority: Must be issued by a licensed veterinarian in the country of origin.
  • Validity: The certificate should be dated within 10 days prior to arrival in Mexico.
  • Language: While not mandatory, having the certificate in both English and Spanish can expedite the process.

Certificate Must Include

  1. Owner’s Information: Name and address.
  2. Pet’s Details:
    • Species, breed, sex, age, color, and any distinctive markings.
    • Microchip number (if applicable).
  3. Vaccination Records:
    • Rabies Vaccination:
      • Required for pets over three months old.
      • Must include the date of vaccination and expiration.
    • Additional Vaccinations (Recommended):
      • Dogs: Distemper, Hepatitis, Parvovirus, Leptospirosis.
      • Cats: Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia.
  4. Health Status:
    • Statement that the pet is clinically healthy and free from internal and external parasites.
    • Confirmation that the pet has been treated for ectoparasites and endoparasites within six months prior to travel.

Treatments

  • Parasite Treatments:
    • Ectoparasites (External): Fleas, ticks, mites.
    • Endoparasites (Internal): Worms, protozoa.
  • Documentation:
    • Include the date of treatment, active ingredients used, and dosage.

Microchipping

  • Not Mandatory but highly recommended for identification purposes.
  • ISO-Compatible Microchip: If microchipped, ensure it meets ISO standards (11784/11785).

