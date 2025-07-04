Nautica Residences Unveils The Villas Collection Cancún Waterfront Villas

Discover The Villas Collection Cancún by Nautica Residences, featuring eleven two-level luxury villas with private pools and gardens overlooking Nichupté Lagoon. Deliveries begin in late 2025.

Nautica Residences by Naúma has officially announced the launch of The Villas Collection Cancún, a new phase of its master plan overlooking the Nichupté Lagoon. This latest addition brings eleven stand-alone residences across two levels, each designed with private terraces, pools, and gardens to deliver a distinct residential experience under a hotel-living model.

Project Overview
The Villas Collection Cancún marks a significant expansion for Nautica Residences. Unlike the complex’s existing apartments, each villa nearly doubles the living space, blending indoor comfort with generous outdoor areas. Residents will continue to enjoy shared amenities—such as concierge services, spa access, and on-site dining—alongside the privacy of their own grounds.

At a launch event held at Hotel Nizuc, Marc Pujol of marketing partner GMB underscored the collection’s exclusivity. “The Villas Collection is not for sale to everyone; it’s here for those who know how to recognize the perfect moment and seize it,” he said, positioning the development as a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.

Design and Amenities
Each villa spans two levels, offering expansive open-plan living areas that open onto private terraces and plunge pools. Lush gardens frame the properties, preserving the waterfront views and integrating the natural beauty of the Nichupté Lagoon. The design emphasizes seamless indoor-outdoor living, with floor-to-ceiling windows and covered lounging spaces.

Despite their private feel, the villas remain fully integrated into the Nautica Residences community. Owners gain full access to the complex’s shared amenities—including fitness centers, rooftop lounges, and water sports facilities—while benefiting from 24/7 security and managed services under the hotel living concept.

Timeline and Management
Construction on The Villas Collection Cancún is slated to begin in late 2025, running in parallel with the first tower of Nautica Residences. Both phases will share the same management and hospitality model, ensuring consistency in service standards and operational efficiencies. Project representatives anticipate villa deliveries in the last quarter of 2028.

The development will also receive strategic backing from Authentic Brands Group. Andrew Goldberg, Vice President of Business Development for Latin America, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the project from its earliest stages, signaling confidence in the region’s high-end real estate market.

Market Impact and Job Creation
Developers expect The Villas Collection Cancún to attract buyers seeking high-end vacation rental properties or long-term investments. With its strategic location near Cancún’s tourist hubs and urban infrastructure, the project offers strong rental potential and capital appreciation.

Moreover, the second phase is forecast to generate significant economic benefits over the next three years. Direct and indirect jobs will arise in construction, tourism, commerce, and services as the villas move from ground-breaking to occupancy. This infusion of employment opportunities underscores Nautica Residences’ broader impact on the local economy.

Following a record-fast sell-out of its first phase, Nautica Residences reaffirms its leading position in Cancún’s luxury market. The Villas Collection Cancún not only expands the development’s footprint but also raises the bar for upscale, resort-style living on the Nichupté Lagoon. With construction set to begin in late 2025 and deliveries in 2028, prospective buyers and investors have a clear timeline to plan their entry into one of Mexico’s most coveted beachfront communities.

