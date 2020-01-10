Neighbor rescues two children from house fire in Nayarit

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at a house located in the La Mission subdivision in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.

Two minors, one of five years and his sister of three years, were alone in the home, so a neighbor managed to rescue them from flames and then transferred them to receive medical attention to an IMSS clinic in Puerto Vallarta.

Hours later, both minors were transferred to the city of Guadalajara by helicopter, suffering burns on 80 percent of their body.

The health status of both the girl and the boy was reported as serious; At the moment it is unknown what caused the fire.

According to neighbors, the parents were at work in a local hotel.