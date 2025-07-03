More taxes on travelers, Baja California Sur joins the movement to apply special taxes on foreigners

Baja California Sur tourist tax launched July 1, 2025, charges non-resident visitors 470 pesos to fund regional development and sustainability.

International visitors staying more than 24 hours in Baja California Sur now face a mandatory tourism levy designed to bolster local development and sustainability efforts. Effective July 1, 2025, the new fee—470 Mexican pesos per person—applies across popular destinations including Los Cabos, La Paz, Loreto and Mulegé.

The initiative, branded Embrace IT, collects revenue to fund projects that benefit both residents and tourists. According to the state’s official announcement, Embrace IT proceeds will support public safety, crime victims, health services, employment programs, sports facilities, agricultural and fishing development, tourism infrastructure, housing, education and cultural initiatives.

Only non-residents must pay. Nationals and foreign holders of temporary or permanent Mexican residency enjoy full exemption. Tourists complete the payment online—either via the Embrace IT website or through a secure Travelkore link—and receive a QR code. Officials at airports, seaports and highway checkpoints verify this code on arrival.

Tourist Tax México (TTMx) manages the system in partnership with digital payments platform Travelkore, aiming to streamline the user experience. Visitors are urged to settle the fee before departing for Baja California Sur to avoid delays at entry points.

“Completing payment in advance ensures a smooth arrival process,” said a TTMx spokesperson. “Our partnership with Travelkore delivers a simple, secure way for travelers to comply.”

This move follows a broader trend of tourism levies worldwide, as destinations seek new funding streams for infrastructure and to mitigate overtourism impacts. Cities such as Glasgow and island hotspots in the Caribbean have implemented similar charges, balancing visitor growth with community needs.

Planning ahead

Payment portal: Visit embraceit.gob.mx or use the Travelkore payment link.

Visit embraceit.gob.mx or use the Travelkore payment link. Fee amount: 470 pesos (approx. $25 USD).

470 pesos (approx. $25 USD). Who pays: International travelers staying over 24 hours.

International travelers staying over 24 hours. Exemptions: Mexican nationals and residents.

Mexican nationals and residents. Proof required: QR code at entry checkpoints.

Local business groups have expressed cautious optimism. “We welcome any measure that reinvests in our communities,” said María Rodríguez of the Los Cabos Tourism Council. “Yet we’ll watch its execution to ensure it truly benefits the ground-level projects.”

Meanwhile, some tour operators worry about added costs deterring short-term visitors. “Our half-day trips depend on spontaneous bookings,” noted a Loreto-based guide. “If travelers worry about unexpected fees, they may skip the region altogether.”

State officials counter that the modest levy will have minimal impact on overall travel budgets while generating critical funds for underserved areas. Early estimates forecast annual revenue of over 200 million pesos, directed toward upgrading rural roads, expanding health clinics and supporting local artisans.

As the new Baja California Sur tourist tax takes effect, travelers should factor the fee into their pre-trip planning. By paying online and carrying the confirmation QR code, visitors can help support sustainable growth in one of Mexico’s most celebrated vacation regions—and avoid any bottlenecks upon arrival.